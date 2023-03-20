Zimbabwe: First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa Set to Visit Belarus

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's wife, Auxilia, is set to lead a delegation to Belarus as the European country 'assists' Zimbabwe to improve its health system.

The scheduled sojourn by Mnangagwa follows a similar one by Belarusian president Aleksandr Lukashenko to Zimbabwe in February as the two allies continue to deepen their relations.

This planned visit was confirmed by Lukashenko in Belarus' State-owned paper saying it is part of the European country's implementation of joint projects.

"I would like to know the following things. After the visit to Zimbabwe, to the UAE, and after negotiations with the Russians, we agreed with China on some joint projects in Africa, including in Zimbabwe.

"What is the status of these joint projects? We promised to help them improve their healthcare system, reduce maternal mortality and child mortality rates. We should really help them. This involves supplies of baby food. They will send a delegation here that will include the wife of the president [of Zimbabwe]. We will hold talks," said Lukashenko.

Deemed the last dictator of Europe, Lukashenko has found an ally in Zimbabwe as the European country looks to capitalise on vast resources in Southern Africa.

In his visit to Zimbabwe, Lukashenko signed deals with his counterpart Mnangagwa for partnerships in various sectors such as health and agriculture.