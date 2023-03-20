Kenya: Odinga's Final Appeal to Supporters Ahead of Protest

Nairobi — Opposition Leader Raila Odinga has rallied his supporters to come out in numbers amidst the sentiments by police administration that the protest slated for today by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya is illegal.

On his twitter account, Odinga told his supporters that in order to take over the destiny of the country which he said has been take over by 'illegitimate' government, they must not accept to be cowed.

"People who want to take charge of their destiny can do it despite threats and intimidation. In a matters of hours, we begin taking over our country and destiny," he said.

The Former Prime Minister urged Kenyans to reawaken the fighting spirit saying the Azimio movement is out to advocate for all regardless of their tribe, race, religion, and age.

"I am only interested in your happiness. We make possible the impossible. We are Kenyans. We set the trend," Odinga stated.

"I call on our people to awaken the old fighting spirit that was always capable of bringing down failed bloodthirsty regimes," he added.

Odinga told his supporters that they will proceed to State House as earlier announced.

The Azimo Coalition leader made the announcement on Sunday hours after he said during a media interview on Saturday night plans to storm State House had been shelved.

He told his supporters the protest will set off at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) through Parliament before culminating at State House.

"Kenyans, tomorrow is a public holiday. We will be assembling in Nairobi and if you can not come to Nairobi, demonstrate where you are in your own way peacefully," he told a public rally in Rongai, Nakuru county.

"By 6 in the morning we will be up and running in the streets of Nairobi. We will march from KICC to the state house to claim our victory, it is time to save our country if not not then right now," he said.

Odinga had, during an interview on Citizen TV, clarified that not all supporters will storm State House acknowledging that it is a protected area where only authorized persons are allowed in.

"We will hand the petition to the President wherever he will be. If he is at his office, we will take it there. If he is at State House, we will hand it over there," he said.

"We will walk peacefully and only a few of us two or three people will walk into the State House to present the petition," Odinga explained.

When asked if the Azimio Coalition had settled on representatives to meet Ruto, Odinga said the matter was under discussion and that he would be glad if the party picks him among representatives to present a petition to the Head of State.

His change on tune came moments after the Nairobi Police Commander termed the planned Monday protest as illegal.

Adamson Bungei cited failure by opposition leaders to adhere to provisions of the Public Order Act.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Bungei insisted the protests slated for Monday contravene the Public Order Act, 2021 and pose a threat to peace.

Bungei said the police had received requests from two groups (Nairobi business community and the Azimio party) intending to hold protests on the same day and decided to grant none the permit to protest.

"We are in receipt of two requests that came late yesterday and today in the m morning. One was from Azimio la Umoja One Kenya and another from the Nairobi business community, the two groups intended to have peaceful demos. But for public safety none has been granted," he said.

"The Public Orders Act, 2012 provides that any person intending to convene any meeting or a public procession shall notify the regulating officer of such intent at least three days but not more than fourteen days before the proposed date of the public meeting," he pointed out.

Bungei said the two groups did not meet the threshold to be allowed to carry on with planned protests and warned of dire consequences should any of the formations break the law.

"Any person who will participate in the planned demonstrations is notified to do so peacefully as guided by the constitution of Kenya," he said.

"However, anyone who breach the peace or break the law during the procession shall be dealt with according to the law."

Bungei assured Kenyans that their security and that of their properties is guaranteed.