Tanzania: CCM Determined to Supervise Govt Focuses

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) is determined to continue supervising the government in implementing its 2020/2025 election manifesto by ensuring all the projects are executed effectively.

The ruling part is also dedicated to ensure effective accountability among members of the civil service in local and central government for proper delivery of social services to the public.

This was said in Mbeya on Saturday by the CCM Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar) Mohamed Said Mohamed during an event held to commemorate two years of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's leadership.

Dr Samia is today clocking two years since she was sworn in to the Presidency in 19th March 2021, following the death of her predecessor, the late Dr John Magufuli who died on March 17, same year.

"As the party, we have a sole responsibility of ensuring that the government is delivering good services to the people for the development of individuals and the country at large," he said.

Mr Mohamed also called on Tanzanians to continue supporting President Samia in her efforts in bringing development in all sectors for the greater interest of the country.

Turning the second year in the office is the beginning of another year, all which is needed is full cooperation with the party and the government for the sake to ensure effective implementation of the election promises as well as ensuring smooth execution of the development plans," he added.

During the event, various leaders shared testimonies on various programmes and projects that were executed under the administration of President Samia.

Deputy Minister for Water Eng Maryprisca Mahundi said a total of 2,706 water projects are now being implemented under the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA).

"In two years of administration of President Samia, supply of water in the country has increased by 6.8 per cent from 70.1 per cent of March 2021 to 76.9 per cent," she said.

The deputy minister assured the ministry's commitment in maintaining the speed in supervising the renovation, construction and designing of water projects.

Songwe Regional Commissioner Dr Francis Michael and his counterpart from Mbeya Juma Homera among other things, commended President Samia for her good leadership and strategies in bringing development, saying all sectors have been well covered through timely disbursement of budget.

They commended the budget increase for the Agriculture sector which is the backbone of the country's economy.

In the current fiscal year, the government raised the sector's budget nearly three-fold of the previous financial year and put more financial resources into research and irrigation, among other key aspects.

In the current fiscal year, the Agriculture budget was allocated 954bn/-, up from 294bn/- which was allocated during the previous fiscal year.

Out of the budget, 150bn/- was allocated to subsidise fertilisers that are now sold at a flat rate across the country.

The subsidy has lowered prices of fertilisers to an average of between 50,000/- and 70,000/- from the current market price of up to 136,135/-.

President Samia has, in different occasions, repeatedly been expressing her government's determination to continue supporting improvements in the agriculture sector since it is the backbone for the country's economy.

However, she warned that the subsidy for fertilisers may not be provided every year, challenging farmers to commercialise their farming for an improved productivity that will guarantee food security, as well as providing surplus for export.

More so, budget allocation for irrigation was increased from 57bn/- in the financial year 2021/2022 to 416bn/- in the current fiscal year.

Out of the 416bn/- allocated for irrigation, a total of 361bn/- will be raised from internal sources of revenues.