Malawi: Tz Renders Support to Malawi

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has extended humanitarian support to Malawi following the devastating cyclone that has caused floods, destruction, and deaths.

Cyclone Freddy has killed more than 250 people and displaced tens of thousands of others across Malawi and Mozambique.

The support includes, 1,000 tonnes of maize flour, 6,000 blankets, 50 tents, two helicopters, one mobile workshop garage and one ambulance.

Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) Director of Information and Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Gaudentius Gervas Ilonda told journalists here yesterday that following the fierce storm, the government has instructed the army to make sure that Malawi receives the aid timely.

"TPDF is executing the government's directives by transporting the humanitarian support to help our colleagues in Malawi to deal with the effects caused by the cyclone," he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Ilonda said that the two helicopters provided by the Tanzanian government have already flown from Dar es Salaam to Malawi, adding that other aid cargo will be transported anytime soon.

He said that more than 37 vehicles, including one ambulance, one mobile workshop garage, 20 large trucks with 30 tonnes each and 10 trucks with more than 18 tonnes each will leave Dodoma any time to deliver the aid to Malawi.

"Other vehicles with flour and other equipment will start leaving in phases from Dodoma, Dar es Salaam and Iringa" said Lieutenant Colonel Ilonda.

He noted that trucks with a total of 90 tonnes of maize flour will leave Dodoma every day to Malawi while other trucks with 60 tonnes of maize flour will leave Iringa region to Malawi every day.

Lieutenant Colonel Ilonda said that the shipment of the humanitarian aid will be transported in phases to allow other social activities to continue in Malawi but also to help them receive the amount they can afford to store due to infrastructural factors.

In addition, he said that blankets and tents will be ferried from Dodoma and Dar es Salaam to Malawi in a few days to come.

He said that the support has been provided by the Tanzanian government in recognition of the good friendship, cooperation and brotherhood that exists between Tanzania and Malawi.

The tropical cyclone hit Malawi on March 15 this year and President Samia Suluhu Hassan had already sent condolences to her Malawian counterpart President Lazarus Chakwera following the devastating impacts of the cyclone.

Conveying the message through her Twitter account President Samia affirmed readiness to join hands with Malawi in the difficult times.

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to President @LAZARUSCHAKWERA and the People of Malawi after Tropical Cyclone Freddy ripped through southern Malawi.

"Tanzania stands with you during this difficult time and prays for the departed souls, and wishes the injured speedy recovery," stated President Samia.

Following the impact caused by the fierce storm, Malawi President Chakwera declared a state of disaster in his country's southern region and the now-ravaged commercial capital, Blantyre.

Reports indicate that cyclone Freddy, which brewed off Australia and traversed the Indian Ocean, is set to become the longest-lasting on record after delivering another punch to south-eastern Africa on the weekend when it made landfall for the second time since late February.

Cyclone Freddy has been causing destruction in southern Africa since late February. It also pummeled the island states of Madagascar and Réunion last month as it traversed across the Indian Ocean.

Following Freddy 's first landfall in Inhambane province, Mozambique on 24 February, about 171,400 people were affected--including killing 10, injuring 10 and displacing 5,100 --by heavy rains and floods. More than 30,000 houses were affected, according to INGD as of 6 March.

The cyclone's landfall came on the back of floods in Mozambique that had already impacted more than 43,000 people since 3 February, particularly in Maputo.

Another country which has been affected by the tropical cyclone in the continent is Madagascar, whereby at least 17 people have died (7 from the first landfall on 21 February and 10 from the latest rains on 5 and 6 March), three are missing and nearly 298,000 people have been affected (226,000 in the south east, and over 72,600 in the south-west).