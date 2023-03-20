Tanzania: Samia Awarded As Dar Rewards Best Sportsmen, Women

TANZANIA awarded sportsmen and women who excelled in global and continental levels events while also decorating President Samia Suluhu Hassan for motivating, supporting and creating a sustainable environment that enable them to succeed.

The country's medalists in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Serengeti Girls, who finished fifth in the women's U-17 World Cup, National Football Amputee team, who reached the quarter final stage of the World Cup finals in Turkey, were the forces to reckon with in the country's impressive performance globally.

Also the National Women's Cricket team the Kwibuka Cup in Rwanda was the best sportsmen and women who steered Tanzania to huge success in International level competitions.

President Samia was also awarded for her big role in developing and creating conducive sports environment and the special award is aimed to motivate, support and create a good environment for both sportsmen and women to effectively participate in the sector.

On the awards gala organised by National Sports Council (NSC), various teams that excelled in the international level competitions were awarded and that included the National Football Amputee team, Tembo Warriors, the National golf team, the U-19 women's cricket team, Tanzania Swimming Association.

In women's football, Serengeti Girls and Simba Queens did the best in the gala.

Serengeti Girls played in the World Cup finals for the first time and finished fifth overall. Clara Luvanga, who helped the team to qualify was among the award recipients and was named the best female player of the 2022/23 season.

Luvanga, who made the U-17 Serengeti girls qualify to play in the World Cup for the first time in history as he was the top scorer, setting 10 goals.

Luvanga, the former Yanga Princess striker and the U-17 Tanzania national Serengeti team player, was listed among the players in the award for the best young player of the year by CAF on the women's side.

Alphonce Simbu was awarded as the best male athlete after winning a silver medal in the 42km Full Marathon during the Club Games of Birmingham, England.

Simbu won Club Games medal sixteen years after marathoner Samson Ramadhan won gold medal in the Club Games of Australia in 2006.

Back then, in June 2021, he qualified to represent Tanzania at the 2020 Summer Olympics where he secured 7th place with a time of 2:11:35.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Aishi Manula was also awarded as the best football player after serving well Simba and helped the team to qualify for the CAF Champions League's group stage.

At the colourful event, wheelchair tennis player, Rehema Said was awarded as the best sportswoman for people with disability.

Others who were awarded included Alfan Kiyanga from the national amputee football team while cricketers; Ivan Selemani and Fatuma Kibasu won the awards in male and female categories.

Best female school's athletes were Regina Serikali and Raphael Sanga from Mbeya Feyasa club as long distance runner, Failuna Abdi Matanga was named the best athlete.

Tanzania also decorated Kabaddi game players; Amina Twakyongo (female) and Juma Sultan (male). The duo helped the national kabaddi team to play in the World Cup finals in India.

Madina Iddi was the best lady golfer as Safia Latiff and Collins Saliboko excelled in swimming.

Yusufu Changalawe was awarded as the best amateur boxer after winning bronze in the 2022 Commonwealth Games while the second place went to boxer Kassim Mbunduike, who also won bronze while professional boxing hero is Ibrahim Mgender.

Alphonce Simbu commended the government for organising the award event and urged the government to continue cooperating with the athletes and sports stakeholders.