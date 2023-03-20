Tanzania: Spearhead National Agenda, PM Tells DCs

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed District Commissioners (DCs) across the country to spearhead the national agenda including the fight against corruption.

The Premier also instructed them to oversee the challenges of unemployment, violence against women and children, protection of natural vegetation and resolve disputes between farmers and livestock keepers.

Other challenges include management of development projects, collection of revenue and addressing people's problems.

Majaliwa issued the directives in Dodoma yesterday at a closing of a six-day consultative seminar and retreat for DCs drawn from across the country.

The event has been conducted barely a month after President Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed 37 new DCs, while transferring and retaining 139 others.

"In dealing with corruption you should condemn such acts and seal its loopholes, including ensuring people get access to important services without being forced to give bribe," Majaliwa said.

Reminding of their responsibilities, Majaliwa called upon the DCs to abide by the directives issued by the appointing authorities and understand that they are representing President Samia Suluhu Hassan in their areas of jurisdiction.

"This kind of your service is different from those who undergo an interview process, therefore you are supposed to understand what your appointing authority needs, your are required to align with her vision, interests and directives," Majaliwa insisted.

He added: "As long as you have been appointed and sworn in you are a government leader in the area you have been posted to serve and you are the head of the government and private businesses. You have the responsibility of monitoring whatever is being done in your area provided it focuses on bringing development."

Commenting on DCs' responsibilities, Majaliwa said that: "When we talk about the country's development we cannot attain the goal without your presence because you are living with people at the grassroots."

The Premier said in districts with two or three councils District Commissioners have the duty to make a follow up of what is going on in their respective district because the President's expectations is to see that they service citizens, work for them and address challenges facing them.

Earlier, Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Angellah Kairuki said the six-day training which started on March 13 this year involved 139 participants of whom 37 were new appointees while 102 were continuing DCs.

She called upon the participants to use the knowledge acquired to speed up implementation of the government activities.

The training was conducted by Uongozi Institute involving 17 topics.

Gracing the official launching of the seminar early this week, Vice-President, Dr Philip Mpango directed District Commissioners (DCs) from across the country to seal loopholes for embezzlement of public funds in development projects being implemented in their areas of duty.

He came out strongly that stern actions will be taken against all culprits squandering public money.

The VP also warned DCs who were hiring private aides, bodyguards and media personnel insisting that proper procedures to have their assistants must be followed to avoid leaking of the government confidential information.