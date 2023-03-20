Uganda: Nwsc's Mugisha Calls for Planting More Trees to Restore Degraded Wetlands

19 March 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Victor Tayebwa

Dr. Silver Mugisha has urged Ugandans to plant more trees to reverse the effects of climate change and help restore wetlands.

The Managing Director National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Dr Mugisha said that restoration of the environment would help the country in achieving the 6th Sustainable Development Goal of Clean water and sanitation.

Players in the water sector spent the better half of Friday discussing challenges and solutions to the water and environment sector.

According to Dr Mugisha, mindset change is the remedy to adapting to all challenges that are bound to happen in water and environment sector

"Continuous learning mindset is the magic bullet because we need to educate the young as well so that they are environment ready", Mugisha said.

Dr. Mugisha implored the government to involve the youth through water professionals and school water and sanitation clubs in order to prepare the next generation for the challenges.

The District Governor of Rotary International Dr Mike Sebalu highlighted the need for collective efforts to champion water scarcity.

"This cause is not for the government but we need to work together as schools, industries and also sector players", Sebalu said.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.