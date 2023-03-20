Uganda: Tumukunde Crowned Miss Uganda

Tumukunde Hannah Karema has officially been crowned the new Miss Uganda, beating off 20 other beauties to the crown.

Tumukunde, from Nakaseke, belonged to the Central Region pool and came up strongest, ahead of her close competitors Ademun Whitney Martha and Premah Agwang who finished 1st and 2nd runners up respectively.

Following being crowned, Tumukunde said she is thankful to God for enabling her to win the crown.

"Thank you, GOD. The crown is finally home, I was crowned Miss Uganda 2023. Thank you all for voting for me," she said.

Also among the top five finishers include; Jerusha Muwanguzi and Jessica Sserwada.

The patron of the Miss Uganda Pageant, Capt Mike Mukula thanked the organisers for their resilience, adding that over the years, the pageant has been faced with challenges including the covid-19 pandemic, but they have not given up.

Tumukunde won a Toyota Wish, and she will represent Uganda at the Miss World competitions in Dubai. The 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up also won a scholarship to Uganda's Aviation Academy.