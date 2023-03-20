Zimbabwe: Big Send-Off for Photographer Munjanja

Scores of people yesterday gathered in Dema, Mashonaland East Province, to bid farewell to the late Herald Photographer Lynn Munjanja.

Munjanja, who was 25, died on her way to hospital last Friday morning.

She succumbed to an ectopic pregnancy that had ruptured.

Family and friends described the late Munjanja as a loving and hardworking person. Her grandmother, Conilia Munjanja, said her death was a loss to the family.

"I am still in shock and cannot believe that she is gone. Her sudden death reminds me of the death of her parents who died in a car accident," she said.

Paradzai Mudimu, her husband's younger brother, described Munjanja as a unifier.

"We are deeply hurt as the Mudimu family. In the short time we had known Lynn, she managed to unify us.

"She was not selective and loved us all equally. We were hoping to share many more moments with her as a family, but God had his own plans," he said.

Her best friend, Zenzele Moyo, said Munjanja was a caring person.

"I first knew Lynn at college. She was the first person to be friendly to me.

"We had become more than friends. She was more of a sister to me, and was a good advisor. She would always encourage me, and stand by me when things were not well.

"Lynn was a strong-willed person who would always wear a cheerful face, even when she was going through a rough patch. I will miss her dearly," Moyo said.

Speaking on behalf of The Herald, Phyllis Kachere said the organisation had lost a key player.

"We are hurt that we lost a gem like Lynn. She was one of the youngest hardworking photographers we had.

"She was one person you would not hesitate to assign anywhere, and she was always willing to learn.

"To her husband, Tawanda Mudimu, we pray that the Holy Spirit comforts you in this difficult time. We are at a loss for words that can make you feel better," Kachere said.

Mudimu is a Presidential photographer.

Speaking on behalf of the Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba, the chief director of Strategic Communications, Presidential Communications, Office of the President and Cabinet, Major (Retired) Anywhere Mutambudzi, urged the family to grieve with hope.

"What we have realised in life is that when your time to die has come, no one can stop it. It is only in God's hands.

"This is something too hard to accept, and too painful to bear, but we would like to urge the bereaving families to mourn with hope," he said. He also thanked everyone who stood by Mudimu during this difficult period. Munjanja is survived by her husband and daughter.