Africa: Far Rabat, Asec Confirm Places in TotalEnergies CAF CC Quarters

Morocco's FAR Rabat and Asec Mimosas of Côte d'Ivoire have become the latest teams to confirm their places in the last eight of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup after picking victories in their penultimate group stage matches on Sunday.

FAR Rabat beat Egypt's Pyramids 1-0 in a closely contested North African derby while Asec edged out DC Motema Pembe to fly into the last eight.

In Rabat, the hosts were pushed on by a passionate crowed, that cheered their every move and jeered the opponents' in deafening crescendo at a packed stadium.

The loan goal was scored by Ahmed Hammoudan and though in an unconventional manner, the Moroccans would take it as it earns them a move into the next round. Hammoudan raced on to the ball in the 62nd minute as a shot from the edge of the area trickled across a face of legs.

Pyramids keeper Ahmed Al Shenawy tried to kick the ball away while on the ground but it hit Hammoudan's feet and into the net.

Prior to that, it was the hosts who had the most chances in the game, Reda Slim hitting the side netting from the right while Zineddine Derrag dragged a shot just wide from the edge of the area.

They came closest minutes to the break when Mohamed Hrimat found the ball on the left, but his connection at goal was well saved by El Shenawy.

In the second half, FAR pushed to get a goal and they did so with 62 minutes left on the clock. Pyramids attempted to push for an equalizer, but the home side defended with military precision.

Meanwhile, Asec Mimosas have qualified from Group B, joining Nigeria's Rivers United in the last eight after edging out DC Motema Pembe 2-1 away from home.

The win saw them move to 10 points, same as Rivers. They have opened a five-point gap from third placed Diables Noirs, whose minute dreams of making the last eight remain silenced until next season.

Aubin Kramo scored a brace for Asec, including a 90th minute winner. He had broken the deadlock after 27 minutes, a lead they took to halftime. However, the home side drew level in the 51st minute through Mydo Yallet.

Asec battled despite pressure and they got the winner at the stroke of fulltime.