Angolan President Returns Home

17 March 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, returned to the country this Friday, after making a four-day official visit to Japan, at the invitation of the Nipponic authorities.

In Japan, where he was accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, the Angolan statesman honoured with his presence the Japan-Angola Business Forum, held in Tokyo, an event in which Japanese entrepreneurs got in touch with the existing business opportunities in Angola.

In the politico-diplomatic domain, he had informal meetings with the Emperor of Japan Naruhito and with the Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, with whom he discussed matters of common interest.

Also in Tokyo, where he led a delegation composed of members of the Angolan Government, João Lourenço had contacts with businesspersons from several sectors of the Japanese economy.

In the same city, he witnessed the signature of memorandum of understanding between Angola and Japan, in the sectors of health, energy and water.

Besides Tokyo, the Angolan President also worked in the cities of Nagoya and Kyoto, where he developed protocol and cultural activities, as well as visited socio-economic enterprises.

Located in the Far East, known as the Land of the Rising Sun, Japan is an archipelago formed by the islands of Kyushu, Honishu, Honshi Shikoku and Hokkaido.

