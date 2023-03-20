Tanzania: Score More Goals, More Monies At Your Disposal, Samia Tells Simba, Yanga

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has encouraged Simba and Young Africans to continue scoring more goals in CAF Interclub Games saying she has enough money to buy them.

The President buys each scored goal by the country's envoys in international matches for 5m/-, a pledge she is amicably fulfilling.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Sunday afternoon during a ceremony to commemorate her two-year term in office, she insisted on the two clubs to keep firing more goals.

"I want to assure you that I have more money and keep on scoring goals to uplift our country.

"I congratulate the two teams for using well this opportunity and according to my calculations, I think Yanga have already claimed 30m/- and Simba yesterday pocketed 35m/-," she says.

So far Simba have scored 9 goals in the group stage campaign of the champions league against 6 goals netted by Yanga.

Young Africans will be at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium later today to face Tunisia's giants US Monastir.

Monastir are leading Group D after collecting 10 points, following Young Africans with 7 points.

However, Dar es Salaam giants may reach 10 points if they manage to win in today's encounter.