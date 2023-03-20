Somalia: A Fire Guts Down Main Market in Somali Capital

19 March 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — A huge fire has razed down the second-largest market in Somalia, which is located in the Yaqshid district of the Benadir region.

Eyewitnesses told Shabelle Radio that the fire first started in a TM truck and spread to more than 12 commercial buildings in Suuq Ba'ad Market.

Some of the businessmen said that a lot of property was burnt and that the fire today had a great impact on their business.

The firefighters and Emergency crews responded to extinguish the fire. The cause of the blaze is unknown. There have been no immediate reports of casualties.

The Radio Shabelle's team on the ground reported that lingering disruptions were seen after firefight crews put out the blaze as recovery operations continue with police presence.

