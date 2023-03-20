Somalia: At Least 1 Dead in Blasts and Gun Attack At Training Camp

Bardere — At least one person is reportedly killed and two others wounded in a morning terrorist attack in southern Somalia, the latest in a series of incidents.

The assault started with suicide explosions and followed by a direct fire by gunmen belonging to Al-Shabaab who targeted recruits undergoing training in a military camp.

The incident took place outside Bardere town, where SNA was training local community fighters prepared to take part in a pending army offensive against Al-Shabaab in Gedo.

Ethiopian troops stationed in a nearby base responded to a call for reinforcement and joined the Somali army repulse the Al-Shabaab attack, according to the residents.

Al-Shabaab claimed it seized control of the base and killed dozens of clan militia fighters but the military dismissed the report. There were no independent confirmation.

The attack comes as Somalia's government said the second phase of a military offensive against the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab would start soon in Jubaland and Southwest States.

The neighboring countries - Kenya, Djibouti and Ethiopia are to dispatch non-ATMIS troops to support Somali forces against al-Shabab in the next phase of military operations.

Dozens of villages and few major towns were liberated since the launching an offensive last August by the government and allied clan militias who forced the militants to flee from swathes of territory in central Somalia.