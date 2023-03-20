Uganda: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Touches Down in Uganda

Kampala — The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, arrived on Saturday night in Kampala, Uganda, a country that has the bulk of ATMIS forces.

The President's visit is centered on the presiding over the graduation ceremony of soldiers joining the Somali Armed army [SNA], who completed their training in Uganda.

President Hassan Sheikh has thanked the Ugandan government for its role in rebuilding the SNA in this critical time that Somalia is facing the threat of of Al-Shabaab.

The president hopes that a quick victory will be achieved in the war on Al-Shabaab after the SNA and clan fighters managed to capture a major ground in seven months.

The president of Uganda Yoweri Museveni has promised to help Somalia in training its armed forces to be able to take over the security responsibility from the exiting ATMIS.

Museveni believes that the solution to Somalia's security lies in rebuilding the National Army since the African Union troops [ATMIS] can not stay in the country for ever.

Uganda located in the East African country was the first to deploy troops under AMISOM into Somalia in March 2007. Kampala has the largest number in the AU military mission.