Angola: Petro Out of Champions League Quarter-Finals

Luanda — Petro de Luanda lost this Saturday to JS Kabylie of Algeria, by 0-1, in a game played at the 5 de Julho stadium, for the fifth round of the African Champions League in football, thus losing any possibility of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The opponent's goal was scored in the 90th minute, through Muaki, at a time when a tie would open a qualification chance.

Ball possession at 59%, 7 corners against 3, in addition to a higher percentage of shots on goal with intent to score, clearly demonstrate Petro's dominance, but also the inefficiency of a team both in defence and in attack.

The opponents opted for a passive game and the few times played on attack they almost scored, if it weren't for the interventions of goalkeeper Hugo Marques, who today could be seen as the hero of the match if he didn't concede the goal in the final stage of the match, with the defence also contributing to it.

In the first half, Gleison, Gilberto and Tiago Azulão, fundamentally the last two, had several opportunities to break the tie, but never hit the goal.

At that time of the petro's offensive volume, the Algerian side hardly constituted a danger, withstanding the pressure until the break, with a null result.

The second half started with Gilberto, again, missing a great opportunity, following the example of Tiago Azulão and the newly entered Yano.

When everything pointed to a draw, a result that would put the decision for the last round, Petro ended up conceding a goal.

With this result, JS Kabylie from Algeria have ten points, the same as Wydad Casablanca from Morocco, who today drew 0-0 with Vita Club from Kinshasa. The two are already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Petro's last game will be with Vita Club at 11 de Novembro stadium, in Luanda, just to meet the schedule.