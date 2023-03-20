Angola: Ministry of Environment Aims to Create New Policies to Improve Sanitation

Luanda — The set of new policies and the continuous implementation of rules and regulations in force are part of the strategic vision of the Ministry of the Environment to improve sanitation in Angola, revealed today, in Luanda, the incumbent minister Ana Paula de Carvalho.

Speaking at the opening of the National Water and Sanitation Forum (FONAS), she underlined that the Ministry wants to support the various ministerial departments in matters linked to the environment, ensuring the achievement of Sustainable Development objectives.

The minister went on to say that, in Angola, about 60% of the population lives in precarious sanitation conditions, and statistics indicate that the country is below the line of what is expected in terms of international requirements on sanitation.

"This situation has led the Executive to redouble its efforts to improve the current situation and give greater dignity to the populations, especially the most vulnerable", she said.

She stressed that these efforts translate into the elaboration of policy strategies and programs aimed at improving access to drinking water, improvement of basic sanitation, among others.

She highlighted that among the most prominent strategies, there is the National Strategy for Total Sanitation, led by the community and schools in Angola, approved by Presidential Decree No. 140/20 o May 20, whose goal is to ensure access to sustainable, adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all by 2030.

According to the minister, in order for the referred strategy to have the expected success, the Ministry of the Environment has carried out awareness campaigns in the communities, which aim, above all, to fight bad practices that undermine public health and the quality of the environment.

"The implementation of the Strategic Plan for Urban Solid Waste Management, which has been running for about 10 years, is an important milestone in the efforts undertaken by the government to improve the sanitary conditions of urban areas", she emphasized.

The National Water and Sanitation Forum (FONAS) took place in Luanda, within the framework of the World Water Day, which is celebrated on March 22nd.

This meeting addresses topics such as "The Financial Challenges of the Water and Sanitation Sector", "Security and Climate Resilience in the Water Sector", "Sanitation Problems in Angola" and "Sanitation in Coastal Cities".