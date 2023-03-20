Sudan: Darfur Fires Consume 43 Homes, 10 Shops

Rahad El Aman / Beleil — At least 43 homes and 10 commercial premises have been completely destroyed by fires that broke out at a village in the border region between South and East Darfur, and another in a South Darfur market on Friday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the fire started in the village of Rahad El Aman, which lies on the border between the Darfur states. The fire consumed 43 houses, they say, and while there are no reports of human casualties or injuries, the fire has left many families destitute, and callers pleaded for urgent humanitarian aid to assist them, as they are living in the open without shelter.

In a separate fire, at least 10 shops in the Rail Market in the Marla administrative unit in Beleil locality, South Darfur, were destroyed by a fire that swept through the market.

Community leader Muhammad Adam appealed to government agencies and humanitarian organisations in the state to extend assistance to those affected.