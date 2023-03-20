Sudan: Seven Dead, 45 Injured in South Darfur Horror Smash

Nyala — Seven people were killed and at least 45 injured, many seriously, when a passenger vehicle left the road and rolled over in South Darfur on Friday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the vehicle was on its way from Ed El Fursan to the South Darfur capital, Nyala. They said that the accident occurred near El Huda prison Muhajiriya when the bus veered off the road and overturned.

The injured were all transported to Nyala Teaching Hospital, where medical staff were hard pressed to treat the sudden influx of so many injured. One medic told Radio Dabanga that their task was sometimes hampered by overcrowding, as many relatives of passengers who heard about the accident hurried to the hospital, anxious for news of the loved ones.

There we no other vehicles involved, according to initial reports, and the reason for the accident is being investigated and technically analysed by traffic authorities and the police.