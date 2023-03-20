Africa: USM Alger Inch Close to TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup Quarters

Algerian side USM Alger have closed in on a ticket into the quarter finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup after playing to a 1-1 draw with Congolese side St Eloi Lupopo on Sunday.

The point from the game took them to eight in group A, and will now only need a point in their last group match against Libya's Al Akhdar to confirm their place in the last eight.

The first half was tightly contested, both sides taking a hands back approach with not so many chances in front of goal.

The game came to life in the second half. Junior Aubiang made the most of a defensive lapse from Alger to break the deadlock and give the home side a 1-0 lead.

With a single goal lead, the quarters looked a reality for Lupopo and they managed to hold on to the lead. However, all their work was undone at the stroke of 90 minutes when Ugandan import Allan Katterega deflected a cross into his own net to draw the Algerians level.

Despite efforts in added time, the Congolese could not turn the single point into three.