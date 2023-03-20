Uganda: Electricity Regulator Gets New Technical Director

Eng. Judith Nayiga Ssengendo has been appointed as the new technical director, regulation, at the Electricity Regulatory Authority.

According to a statement from ERA, Eng. Nayiga will be "responsible for providing leadership to the Technical Regulation Department of the Authority for the effective implementation of ERA's key functions relating to setting Performance Targets for Licensees, monitoring and enforcing the Licensees' Technical and Environmental Compliance with the Law and Licensing Terms and Conditions."

The statement notes that Eng. Nayiga holds a Master of Science Degree in Electrical Power Systems from the University of Bath, United Kingdom, and a Bachelor of Science degree (Hons) in Electrical Engineering, majoring in Power Systems from Makerere University.

She holds the Energy Efficiency and Planning Diploma from Life Academy Sweden and is pursuing a Master's in Business Administration.

The statement added that Eng. Judith Nayiga is a fully Registered Engineer with the Engineers Registration Board and a Corporate Member of the Uganda Institution of Professional Engineers.

She has vast knowledge of Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution and over 15 years of work experience in the Electricity Supply Industry. She has served the Authority for 10 years. Before joining ERA, Eng. Nayiga had previously worked with Eskom Uganda Limited and Umeme Limited.

She is an expert at designing electrical networks and performing power system analyses using specialized simulation tools. She has led the review and implementation of initiatives that have resulted in technical loss reduction, load growth and grid access, quality of power and reliability improvement, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She has steered the electricity sub-sector investments and developed optimized costs, led the power sector system planning and coordination committee (SPCC) to harmonize sector plans, investments and simulation tools, and provided technical expertise in setting performance parameters for licensees.

She has represented ERA on several technical committees, including the NELSAP, which undertook the grid designs for the transmission network in the Nile Basin Region, the EAC Energy Sector Workgroup, Regional interconnections, and the Technical Committee (TC6) that reviews standards with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards.

She has also carried out Tariff Reviews, developed codes, guidelines and standards, evacuation and interconnection criteria for power plants, and project monitoring and compliance.