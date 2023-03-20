Uganda: Kiplimo, Cheptegei Kings of New York City Half Marathon

Jacob Kiplimo 1:01:31

New York, US | THE INDEPENDENT | Jacob Kiplimo maintained his supremacy in the half marathon event by adding the New York City Half Marathon to his titles on Sunday.

Kiplimo took charge of the race at the half way point, and created a huge gap for a runaway win in 1 hour 01.31 minutes ahead of his Ugandan compatriot Joshua Cheptegei.

Kiplimo holds the world half marathon record from Lisbon. The 22-year-old ran the race (20 at the time) in 57:31 two years ago. On February 18, he also won the 2023 Bathurst World Cross Country Championships to indicate his emergence as the king of off track running.