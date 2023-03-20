Africa: President Motsepe Congratulates President Infantino On His Re-Election As FIFA President

18 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") congratulates President Gianni Infantino on his re-election as President of FIFA.

CAF and Football in Africa has had a committed and dependable partner in President Gianni Infantino and FIFA in the development and growth of African and Global Football.

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe said: "CAF is committed to developing and promoting football for boys and girls as well as amateur and professional football on the African Continent. The construction and upgrading of football infrastructure and facilities and improving the standard and quality of football in Africa is essential for African football to become globally competitive and self-sustaining. President Gianni Infantino and FIFA have been committed and dependable partners in developing, uplifting and promoting African football. CAF is delighted and welcomes the re-election of President Infantino as FIFA President and is confident that football in Africa and globally will continue to develop and grow and be a force for good, under his leadership."

The re-election of President Gianni Infantino took place in Rwanda and was the first Elective Congress in the history of FIFA to take place in Africa.

