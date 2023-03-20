Somalia: Tributes Pour in for Death of Somali Federal Lawmaker

18 March 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Tributes are pouring in after the death of a prominent member of the Somali Federal parliament in Mogadishu.

As the world mourns, the country's top leaders president Hassan Sheikh and House speaker Aden Madobe sent messages of condolences, as well as prayers for the MP.

Mohamud Mohamed Seysey passed away after a short illness, according to his family.

In a statement, President Hassan Sheikh said the late legislator contributed to the state-building process in Somalia as he played role in the revival of the governance system.

For his part, House speaker Aden Madobe said the MP was a shining member in the parliament with a wealth of experience and did his best to the betterment of Somalia.

Seysey has joined the parliament in 2000 during the peace conference in Djibouti which led to the formation of first transitional government following the collapse of the central government in 1991.

