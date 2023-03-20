Africa: Who Will Make the Quarter Finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup ?

analysis

The penultimate round of matches of the group phase of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup is lined up for Sunday with teams jostling to fill up the eight spots for the quarter finals.

At the moment, only Tunisia's US Monastir from Group D are assured of a quarter-final spot and there are seven more to be filled.

CAFOnline looks at all the groups and what is expected on Match Day Five.

Group A:

South African debutants Marumo Gallants lead the group with nine points from three victories and will travel away to Libya to take on bottom side AL Akhdar. The latter has two points and have a slim chance of keeping hope alive if they can clinch maximum points against Gallants.

Gallants will guarantee themselves a place in the quarter finals with victory against the Libyan side which they thrashed 4-1 when they met in the first leg in South Africa.

Meanwhile, second placed USM Alger are away to DR Congo's St Elloi Lupopo in what will be a tensely contested tie. Alger are on seven points and Lupopo on four. The latter will pull themselves level if they earn victory at home and give themselves a chance heading into the last match day.

The Algerians will only need a point on enemy territory to progress to the last eight. Alger come in with confidence, having won 3-0 when they met in the first leg in Algiers.

Group B:

The group is lined up in a similar fashion to Group A. Three consecutive wins have propelled Nigeria's Rivers United to the top of the log and they will be at home against Diables Noirs who have four points.

The Congolese side have to win to remain hopeful of a place in the last eight while Rivers only need a draw to progress. But playing at home, they will be all out for victory, especially to affirm their place on top of the log.

They will be out to avenge for the 3-0 loss they suffered away from home in the first leg on the opening match day.

Second placed Asec Mimosas who are on seven points will be away to DC Motema Pembe who are bottom with two points. Motema have an outside chance and have to win at home to keep hope alive.

They drew 0-0 in the first leg in Abidjan and will look to make the most of their home advantage to earn three points. Diables have to win as well to remain hopeful of making the last eight.

Group C:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Egyptian duo of Pyramids and Future FC as well as Morocco's FAR Rabat all have a chance of fighting for the top two slots while bottom side AS Kara, with a single point in four games, have been eliminated.

Leaders Pyramids, with eight points will be away to FAR Rabat in a top of the table clash. The Moroccans are on seven points and have to win to ensure they not only go top of the group, but also progress to the last eight.

The first leg between these two sides in Cairo ended in a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Future will be at home against AS Kara. The latter's only point in the group was off a point in a 1-1 draw when they met in Lome and the Egyptians will be out to make the most of their home advantage to improve their chances.

They are on five points and victory will propel them to a good chance heading into the last round of matches after the international break.

Group D

Tunisia's Monastor have their place sewn in, and the battle for one more slot has been left to Tanzania's Yanga, DR Congo's TP Mazembe and Real de Bamako of Mali.

Yanga, who are on seven points will welcome the Tunisians in Dar es Salaam and victory for them will assure them of a place in the quarters, regardless of the result TP Mazembe posts away to Real Bamako.

The Tanzanian league champions lost 2-0 in the first leg in Tunisia and playing at their fortress at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, they have confidence they can go all the way and win.

Five-time African champions Mazembe meanwhile have fate out of their hands and will only hope Yanga lose, and they beat Bamako at their backyard for them to remain hopeful heading into the final match day.