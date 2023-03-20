Sudan: West Kordofan 'Wronged' By Sudan's Central Government in Distributing Oil Profits Vs Burdens

17 March 2023
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fula — The executive mechanism of the oil fields in Sudan's West Kordofan said that the region faced injustice at the hands of the central government as the state's population did not benefit proportionally from the wealth generated by oil production but did suffer from the health problems and environmental damage it causes.

During a meeting that brought together the executive mechanism of the oil fields and the state governor at the mechanism's office, Abdelrahman Yahya El Baroudi said that the local community needs a leader who takes into account the grievances they went through and prioritises sustainable development and prosperity for the local population.

The oil fields management said that the state was wronged by 'the centre' of Sudan as it did not benefit from the oil resource, "which all the people of Sudan benefited from", and which caused a lot of health and environmental damage locally.

El Baroudi also demanded that local people, especially youth, will receive employment from the oil institutions in the state.

In response, State Governor Mutasim Abdel Salam stressed the importance of the role of youth and civil administrations and considered the executive mechanism of the oil fields an essential partner for him to achieve success in his term.

He stressed that the state's resources and the 40% of allocated funding to the state will be implemented to promote development and service projects for all communities without tribal biases.

The 2020 Juba Peace Agreement stipulates that 40 per cent of West Kordofan's oil revenues will be granted to the state itself.

An investigation by InfoNile in 2019 on "the dark side of the oil industry for people in Sudan's West Kordofan state" revealed a wide array of problems, from increased droughts to strange health conditions for the people and animals exposed to oil contamination in the air, on the roads, and in the local waterways.

At the end of last year, Radio Dabanga reported on an investigation by Sudan In The News in which whistle-blowers in Sudan's oil industry revealed that the military intentionally neglected to secure oil fields in order to exacerbate the fuel shortages, providing justification for the October 25, 2021, coup.

The leaks and damage caused by deliberate negligence pose a serious threat to the local environment.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.