Africa: UNAF U20 Women - Exciting Victories for Algeria and Morocco

17 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Algeria U20 Women snatched a thrilling victory over Egypt 2-1 on Thursday at Al-Kram Stadium in Tunis, for the second round of the Unions of North African Federations U20 women's tournament.

Egypt opened the scoring through Hala Mustafa Musa in the 29th minute before Algeria turned the tables during the second half with two late goals. Camelia Zama equalised in the 74th minute from the penalty spot and Ikram Sidi Musa added Algeria' second goal (80').

Meanwhile, Morocco achieved an outright victory over Tunisia 3-0. The goals were scored by Anbar Basir (14'), Amal Sharkhan (42'), and Dania Boucetta (54').

Following the second round, Morocco top the standings with 4 points, ahead of Algeria on goal difference. Egypt come third with 3 points, while Tunisia come fourth with two defeats after two matches.

The tournament is organised as a mini-championship with the first place winning the title.

Third Round (Local Time/Tunis)

Saturday, 18 March 2023 (Al Kram Stadium)

12h00: Egypt - Morocco

15h00: Tunisia - Algeria

