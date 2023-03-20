Somalia: Somali Leaders' Talks in Baidoa City Enter 2nd Day

Baidoa — The meeting of the National Consultative Council between the leaders of the Somali government and the regional states entered the second day in Baidoa City.

The conference which was opened yesterday by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud discusses the structure of national security, the process of federalization of finance, elections at the federal and state levels.

The Minister of Justice of the South West, Hassan Abduqadir said that the leaders discussed security issues, the cooperation and the completion of the previously agreements.

Also, the Minister who spoke about the absence of the meeting in Puntland said that there are ongoing discussions to resolve the concerns of Deni who is at loggerheads with FGS.

He said that what comes out of the meeting will not be a problem for Puntland, saying that the leaders are aware of each other and there is nothing big to keep them apart.

Puntland has already said that it will not participate in national consultation meetings, saying that it will independently negotiate with the federal government on its own issues.