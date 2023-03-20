Somalia: Somali Leaders' Talks in Baidoa City Enter 2nd Day

17 March 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa — The meeting of the National Consultative Council between the leaders of the Somali government and the regional states entered the second day in Baidoa City.

The conference which was opened yesterday by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud discusses the structure of national security, the process of federalization of finance, elections at the federal and state levels.

The Minister of Justice of the South West, Hassan Abduqadir said that the leaders discussed security issues, the cooperation and the completion of the previously agreements.

Also, the Minister who spoke about the absence of the meeting in Puntland said that there are ongoing discussions to resolve the concerns of Deni who is at loggerheads with FGS.

He said that what comes out of the meeting will not be a problem for Puntland, saying that the leaders are aware of each other and there is nothing big to keep them apart.

Puntland has already said that it will not participate in national consultation meetings, saying that it will independently negotiate with the federal government on its own issues.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.