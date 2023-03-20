Eritrea: Research Papers in Connection With National Law Week

17 March 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

At a forum organized on 16 and 17 March at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall, research papers have been presented in connection with the National Law Week that is being conducted under the theme "Law for Human Dignity and Development".

Indicating that the Ministry has been exerting to finalize laws and modus operandi based on Eritrean social values, Ms. Fauzia Hashim, Minister of Justice, said that extensive effort is being conducted to modernize regional and global trade and material contract commitments.

Minister Fauzia also said the objective of the second National Law Week is to develop the understanding of the public on the core concepts of human values and development.

The research papers presented at the forum included 'Law and Nationality', 'Human Values', 'Law and Development' as well as the progress of Information Technology and Communications at the Ministry of Justice.

On the occasion, a documentary film entitled "Eritrea Apiary of Human Values" was presented to the participants of the forum.

