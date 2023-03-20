Eritrea: Regular Meeting of Northern Red Sea Assembly

Massawa, 17 March 2023 - The Northern Red Sea Region Assembly held its 18th regular meeting on 15 and 16 March in the port city of Massawa under the theme "Our Strength Our Unity and Harmony".

Indicating that 2022 has passed documenting laudable history that made the Eritrean people proud, Mr. Ibrahim Ali Sheik, chairman of the Regional Assembly, said that a conducive atmosphere has been created to rigorously work for the implementation of charted-out development programs of 2023.

Mr. Ibrahim also called for an integrated effort on the part of the public to strengthen participation in the implementation of the ongoing projects as well as the charted development drives for 2023.

The participants conducted an extensive discussion of the activity report of 2022 including the effort to ensure potable water supply and health service provision, an effort to develop the teaching-learning process and students' school enrolment and challenges encountered, as well as water and soil conservation activities.

They also discussed on the charted-out development programs for 2023.

Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the region, on her part called on members of the Assembly to play a due role in strengthening the participation of the public in the implementation of charted-out development programs.