Tanzania: Coast Region Records Increase in Industries

THE efforts by the Sixth Phase government to improve business and investment climate has paid off following an increasing number of large scale industries in Coast Region in two year of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration.

According to the Coast Regional Commissioner Abubakar Kunenge the number of large scale industries has increased from 96 to 117.

Among the efforts undertaken by the government include execution of the blueprint for regulatory reforms to improve the business environment.

The blueprint provides the government's main framework for enabling a holistic review of the business enabling environment (BEE) in order to improve the business climate in Tanzania including in the industrial sector.

Unveiling the regional achievements recorded in two years of President Samia leadership yesterday in Kibaha Town the RC said a total of 21 large-scale industries have increased in the said period.

"The region currently has 1,522 industries, of which 117 are large scale industries and 120 are medium scale industries ... in two years of President Samia's throne, a total of 21 large scale industries have increased, " the RC unveiled.

In particular, the RC added that among the 21 large-scale industries that increased, seven of them are those that transformed from medium-scale industries.

According to him, the transformation and an increase in the number of large-scale industries mean Tanzania has a friendly investment climate, which enables businesses to grow.

Moreover, Mr Kunenge underlined that the success achieved in the region in two years of President Samia's leadership is the implementation of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Election manifesto (2020-2025).

CCM Election Manifesto contains a set of directives that CCM stands for and intends to implement in governing the country including strengthening and promoting economy through industries.

Regarding the water sector which is very crucial in industrial activities, the RC noted that, in two years of Samia, the implementation of the long-waited project of Kidunda has started to be executed adding that the project will also benefit the strategic industrial region.

The project, is expected to cost 346bn/-, is done by the government through Dar es Salaam Water and Sanitation Authority (DAWASA) and it is expected to be completed by 2026.

In a related development, Mr Kunenge expounded that in two years of Samia's administration, the collection of the region's revenues has increased from 41 bn/- to 48 bn/- adding the move has made the region to become the third in revenue collection after Dar es Salaam and Dodoma.

"Our region has become the third region in revenue collection due to friendly policies and the good leadership of President Samia," Mr Kunenge added.