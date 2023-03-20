Kenya: Police Cordon Off Jeevanjee Gardens, Aga Khan Walk, Tom Mboya Monument in Nairobi

Nairobi — Police has cordoned off most public spaces in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) as they enforce the directive by Nairobi Police Boss Adamson Bungei not to allow any protests in the city.

Among those affected is the Jeevanjee Gardens, where there is heavy presence of police officers who are not allowing civilians inside the usually busy garden.

Anti-riot police are also discouraging groups from meeting at the open space near the Tom Mboya Monument and Aga Khan Walk which usually plays host to the Bunge la Mwananchi.