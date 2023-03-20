Kenya: Azimio Supporter Wrapped in Towel Demonstrates With Son Against High Cost of Living

20 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — A Kisumu man has joined the Azimio protest alongside his 4 years old son over the high cost of living.

The man who was spotted walking along State House road, had a tooth brush and a towel around his waist.

"I am walking to protest the high cost of living and am heading to State House Kisumu," he said.

He said that he set out with his son because the protest is peaceful and no harm would be inflicted on his son.

"The protest is peaceful, am not concerned about his safety," he said.

He didn't go past the police barricade to access State House before making a u-turn.

Meanwhile, protestors in the lakeside city continue to burn tyres, as they walk from Kondele towards town centre.

Businesses are paralyzed as the remaining shops that had opened are now closed and workers told to go home.

The protestors are carrying a coffin, yellow in colour with the names of President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua written on it.

There are no police officers on the streets with fears the protestors will storm buildings.

Already, Pitspot bar associated with Langata MP Felix Oduor has come under attack.

The protestors stormed in looting alcohol and destroying several properties.

