Tanzania: Mission Accomplished, Simba Hailed

SIMBA Head Coach Roberto Oliveira congratulated his charges for steering the team to CAF Champions League quarterfinals while Horoya Assistant Coach Sekou Soumah conceded the big upset.

The Msimbazi Street Reds were on rampage at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam over the weekend after purverising the Guineans with 7-0 blitz to sail into the last-8 of the biggest club level contest in Africa.

It is a latest big win in the history of CAF Champions League following TP Mazembe's 8-0 thrashing of Club Africain in 2019.

In a post-match briefing, the Brazilian trainer hailed his charges for the good job well done insisting that scoring seven goals was not easy.

"I had spoken about his match that it was not going to be simple, but we played with focus and determination which helped us a lot to emerge big winners and I am very proud of this.

"Our objective was to qualify, play well and win. For me, it is very important to play well because our opponents are a great team, have talented players but we prepared our side very well to claim the much needed success," he said.

Moreover, Oliveira saluted Simba fans for turning up in big number to cheer their team in all their home matches saying their presence contributed a lot to their victory.

"I urged them (players) to play well without ball because when you play well without ball, you can win the ball in your opponents' field," he said.

His counterpart for Horoya, Soumah conceded the defeat saying they failed to capitalize on several scoring chances they created during the match.

"We have lost a very important game which could have helped us a lot if we had won...but this is football and such results are sometimes inevitable," he said.

With the outcome, Horoya and Vipers have both been eliminated from the Champions League as the former have bagged 4 points against 2 points produced by the latter from five-game onslaught.

This means even if they win their final fixtures, they cannot manage to leapfrog Simba who have 9 points after five outings.