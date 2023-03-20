Kenya: Major Leadership Changes Effected at Kenya Ports Authority After New MD Takeover

20 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Festus Kiplangat

Nairobi — The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) board has made a few changes in the leadership positions at the parastatal a few days after Captain William Kipkemboi Ruto took over as managing director.

KPA Board Chairman Benjamin Tayari said the changes were aimed at bolstering service delivery and correcting some mistakes done in the past.

"The management of the Authority appreciates enormous responsibility bestowed upon it for the better execution of its mandate it undertakes the following staff reorganization to align its human resources to its strategic direction," Tayari said in a statement.

General managers in KPA are the big casualties in the reforms which have seen Daniel Ogutu who was serving as the General Manager Human Resource and Administration moved to Shimoni port as the Project manager.

Anderson Mtalaki who was the General Manager Engineering services has been moved to Dockyard as Principal Engineer, Engineer Julius Tai who initially served as Head of Container Terminal Engineering has been moved to Ag. General Manager Engineering services.

Mary Wangai who served as the Manager Human resource has been deployed to Lamu port, Irene Mbogho who was serving as Principal Human resource officer (Administration and discipline) has been moved to serve as Acting Manager Human resources.

Linda Shako who was serving as the Principal Human Resource officer has been moved to serve as Principal Human resource officer (Administration and Discipline), Catherine Njoroge has been moved from Senior Human resource officer (planning) to Acting principal officer (manpower services).

On the other hand, Engineer Zaharani Bwengo has been moved from Principal Terminal Engineer (Mobile plant) to Acting General Manager Container Terminal Engineering.

Anthony K Ndungu who served as Senior Deport Engineer (ICDS) has been moved to Ag. Principal Terminal Engineer mobile plant, while Peter Masinde has been moved from manager Lamu port operations to Manager Container Terminal operations.

Symon Kibira Wahome who served as Manager Container operations has been deployed to ICD Nairobi while Collins O. Ogolla has been moved to serve as the principal ICT officer (TOS) from senior ICT officer LMCT.

