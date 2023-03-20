Kenya: Moles in Harambee Stars Camp? Head Coach Firat Fires Stern Warning

20 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has insinuated that there might be the possibility of having 'moles' in the national team camp, sneaking information out especially to media.

The tactician stated that he has read the riot act to players and the team in extension over spilling of outside information, giving an example of the World Cup qualifier against Mali during his first stint in 2021.

"Before playing Mali, three hours to the match, the squad was out there in the radio. This, you help the rivals get the squad and prepare for everything. The opponent knows how you play and can do all steps to stop you," the tactician ranted.

He posed; "Is this journalism or you hurt your own country?"

"I have closed this matter with the team because I made it very clear with the players that if things inside go out, I will find out who and it will be finished for him," Firat further added.

The coach further on castigated the media for their harsh criticism on him and the team, but he said he does not worry because he knows he is right.

The Turkish tactician is on his second stint as the national team head coach, having had a short contract for the World Cup Qualifiers in 2021 before leaving after Kenya's suspension by FIFA.

He has now returned and his first assignment will be the friendly match against Iran in Tehran on March 28.

