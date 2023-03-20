Kenya: DP Gachagua Urges Odinga to Call Off Demonstrations

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has urged the Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party to call off demonstration saying they are affecting the country's economy negatively.

Speaking in Mombasa, Gachagua stated that a lot of money has been lost as many businesses failed to open.

"We want to ask the organizers to consider this afternoon, to call off the mayhem and the chaos so that those who did not open their businesses and shops to do so this afternoon," he stated.

"But there are some who did open their shops in the CBD in Nairobi for fear of the protests. As a result, the country has lost about Sh2 billion in terms of business."

He observed that the economy had started showing signs of improvement and such mass actions would negate the gains made.

"What they are doing is destroying the economy. We had started showing signs of recovery from the economic downturn," he said, "It is unfair to ask people's children to go to the streets while your children are in EALA enjoying the perks of the job you gave them."