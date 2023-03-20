Rwanda: Amavubi Coach Rues Goal Drought

Rwanda national team coach Carlos Alos Ferrer has lamented his side's inability to score goals.

Amavubi on Sunday lost 1-0 in an international friendly game against Ethiopia despite creating decent chances.

Ferrer emphasized that he was not concerned about the scoreline given it was only a buildup game ahead of the AFCON qualifier with Benin but he is not happy with his team's persistent failure to score goals.

"The game was positive but we cannot be happy because we lost. But what we wanted to get from the game we got it. We used it to assess all our players," he stated after the match.

"We have to believe our players will have more chances. My job is to help them to create the chances which I do. I am not the one to score the goals."

The Spanish tactician further hinted that football is dynamic and the Benin game could be divergent.

"The Benin game can be different, football is about moments. I will continue to help the team to create chances and we have to believe we can score," he added.

Rwanda visit Benin at the Stade de l'Amitie in an AFCON Group L qualifier on Wednesday March 22 with the return leg taking in Huye on March 27.

Ferrer's side sit third in the Group with one point having drawn 1-1 with Mozambique and lost 1-0 to African champions Senegal.