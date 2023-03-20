Zimbabwe: Planting Marijuana Lands Woman in Trouble

A woman from Domboshava recently appeared in court for illegally planting dagga in her backyard.

Dudzai Rupiya (37) appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavakure facing charges of cultivation of dagga.

She pleaded not guilty.

She was freed on $20 000 bail and the matter was remanded to April 17.

Prosecuting, Mr Thomas Chanakira told the court that on Wednesday, at around 9am at Chirombo Village under Chief Chinamhora, two constables Charles Chare and Bornfree Denhere were on patrol.

They received a tip-off that Rupiya had dagga plants in her garden at home and they went to her house and found two dagga plants which they uprooted.

The dagga had an average height of 1,2 metres and was exhibited in court.

Meanwhile, Collen Dzotsa (35) appeared before Provincial Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi after he was found in possession of 10 sachets of crystal meth known locally as mutoriro.

He was denied bail.

The State alleged that last Tuesday at around 3pm, police received information that Dzotsa was dealing in dangerous drugs in Glen View 1, Harare.

On the same day at around 6pm, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics went to Glen View and upon arrival at High Glen Shopping Centre, they spotted Dzotsa.

They apprehended him and searched him leading to the seizure of 10 sachets of crystal meth from the left pocket of his trousers.

The sachets weighed five grammes with a street value of $40 000.