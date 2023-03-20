Uganda: Somalia and Uganda Leaders Discuss United Front Against Al-Shabaab

Somalia's Education Ministry in the aftermath of an attack by al-Shabaab in October 2022.

Kampala — The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a meeting with his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in Kampala on Monday morning.

Villa Somalia said the two leaders discussed the fight against Al-Shabaab and an upcoming conference that will bring together leaders of the troop contributing countries [TCC].

"HE Hassan Sheikh met with his Ugandan counterpart, H.E. Museveni at State House Entebbe. They discussed issues of mutual concern, including an upcoming conference of troop-contributing countries (TCC) in Kampala, focusing on Somalia's fight against int' terrorism," said Villa Somalia.

The TCC forum is set to open in Kampala, according to the presidency, which didn't provide date for the start of the regional leaders' gathering on war against Al-Shabaab.

Museveni praised Somali government for the great victory and gains made against Al-Shabaab during the months long assault that dealt a major blow to the militants.

Somali president said that his administration is committed to eliminating Al-Shabaab and restore peace and order in the country which was beset by three decades of conflict.

The Kampala talks come after the two leaders witnessed a passing-out parade of new SNA cadets in Uganda. The President thanked the gov't & the people of Uganda for their continued support in rebuilding the Somali Armed Forces & the fight against terrorism.