Rwanda: Female Artistes Share Their Journey in the Music Industry

Music holds immense power to rejuvenate one's soul and unite people. However, it's no secret that women in the music industry have faced adversity, misogyny, fewer opportunities and less recognition than their male counterparts. Against all odds, the female singers have paved their way into the industry. They share their stories;

Alyn Sano

Alyn Sano describes her five-year journey in music as "an interesting journey, a learning experience that school can't teach you, growth and self-discovery."

One of the challenges she points out as a female artiste, is that people still bring stereotypes and belittle female artists assuming that they can't do big things. Sano wishes that the world could start to appreciate women's talents and hard work more and understand that they can still do wonders.

When asked what keeps her moving, she said that the passion she possesses for music is her stepping stone.

"I am glad that I have done some music that changed people's lives and I have become a role model to many. I can't see myself doing anything else because of the love I have for music. I will keep on working hard, and do whatever it takes to get to my goals."

Bwiza

Emerance Bwiza shared that however hard it has been for her as a new artiste, she managed to do a lot including performances, media tours, and music collaborations in Rwanda and East Africa as well. She will be releasing her 11-song debut album this year.

"I created a strong team to help me in ideas and decision making and I set myself to never give up at all, instead work hard and seek for advice if need be," the singer said.

Bwiza believes that parents and the entire Rwandan community should understand a girl's choice and talents when it comes to music since it is a business like any other.

Mariya Yohana

Renowned traditional singer Mariya Yohana said that it is fulfilling to see female artistes growing bigger, given how challenging it was for her in her younger years.

"When I started singing, my mom was not pleased because she thought that I would be judged by society, and she suggested that I give it up. After coming back to Rwanda, she heard my song 'Intsinzi' and she was still not happy, but I explained that I really had to sing about the victory. That was the first time I supported her financially from the money that I got from singing and she blessed my journey," the singer said.

She added that she has achieved a lot from music and wishes that young female artistes can keep on looking forward with bright hope for the future.

Oda Paccy

Oda Paccy Uzamberumwana has been a female rapper for 13 years despite the stereotypes that come with being a female rapper.

"I wish to see more people supporting us and investing in female artistes. We are doing some big moves, as visionary women who are inspiring others, we ought to be proud of who we are,' said Paccy.

Zawadi Mwiza

As an upcoming gospel artist, Zawadi said that being a gospel singer comes with big protection when it comes to females since they are not exposed to many judgements like those in secular music.

She added, "I am glad for the growth that I have had. Music is not only talent, but it also raises hope, entertains people and tackles their emotions when done by women. That is why we are perceived as superhuman beings."

Tonzi

Tonzi, real name Clementine Uwitonze, told The New Times that balancing music, other duties and family responsibilities as a mother is quite challenging, especially when societal norms come into the picture.

"However, as a prayerful woman, whose weapon is God's grace, I managed to handle them all by sharing the positive and healing messages to the world," she said.