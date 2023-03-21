Rwanda: Keep Your Bias - We Will Keep Performing, Rwandans Tell Detractors

opinion

It does not make exceptional news any more. Big, global events come to Kigali fairly regularly these days. And Rwandans are now used to them being hosted here and go about their business normally.

Of course, they are aware of what particular event is taking place and its import, and will talk about it. But it does not disrupt their lives, except for the occasional police traffic advisory that might cause some minor inconvenience.

Such is how they have become usual that, apart from the news on radio and TV, and more flags than usual fluttering in the air at conference venues and street posters, a visitor would not know there was a big man or event in town.

It wasn't always like this. There was a time when such events were rare, almost unheard of, limited only to the occasional visit of a head of state or other dignitary of comparable status. Life in the Kigali would then come to a standstill. Offices, schools and businesses would shut down, and school children and citizens were brought out to line the streets to welcome the important guest.

The big man at the time would bask in that stage-managed adulation. The visiting dignitary would presumably be duly impressed and go away thinking that his host was dearly loved by his people.

That ended nearly thirty years ago.

The frequency of foreign dignitaries visiting, or global events taking place in Rwanda has so increased as to make them usual, unexceptional happenings.

The mindset, too, has changed. Everyone values work and knows that it is the source of their individual livelihoods as well as that of the nation.

And then the leadership today does not require validation by a show of forced adoration, or approval by anybody outside the country.

Last week, Rwanda hosted one of those huge global events. FIFA, the international federation of football federations, held its 73rd Congress in Kigali. The FIFA Congress is as huge and important as they come. All agree it was a successful congress.

As has increasingly become apparent, the congress had a Rwandan imprint. First, the décor was unmistakably Rwandan. The decoration at the BK Arena where the meeting took place had traditional artistic motifs that gave it a cool, homely atmosphere.

Then it was business-like, efficiently run, but also done in a relaxed atmosphere. That perhaps reflected the absence of rancour that characterised similar meetings in the past, and more importantly, the consensus that is increasingly becoming evident. Not a whiff of scandal either, where in the past it would have been hanging thick and strong in the air.

The speeches, too, emphasised the value of sports as a unifier and a celebration of individual talent, team spirit, and common humanity.

Rwandans were very happy that FIFA was meeting in Kigali - not just government officials or those involved in football at various levels, but ordinary people. For most, it was confirmation of their country as an attractive, efficient, hospitable, go-to-place for many things.

By all accounts, the FIFA Congress in Kigali was a successful event. That verdict is not by Rwandans only. Delegates to the congress confirmed it. The foreign media also, even if only grudgingly, which was to be expected. There are some for whom there will always be a problem with anything done outside their countries.

And so for these, instead of the congress being the central talking point, it became the occasion for finding fault with Rwanda's wider choices beyond football. They went on to question the country's investment in other sports and whether this was of any benefit to ordinary citizens. They cited cycling, basketball, and Visit Rwanda adverts with Arsenal and Paris Saint Germain football clubs. And without facts or other evidence, except bias or refusal to accept that an African country can make sensible investments, conclude that all this is a waste of money.

The authority for confirmation of this bias is telling. It is Victoire Ingabire and unnamed diplomats in Kigali. Pinning your credibility on the word of a sworn enemy of the government of Rwanda - well, it's a bit of a stretch.

Of course, none of this is surprising. It seems you can never get it right with some people. You do what in any other place would be lauded and you are vilified. If you do nothing or run down what there is, you don't get much blame for it. It is expected. You might even get approval.

That is probably where the answer lies. Doing right is doing the unusual, even unexpected. You have no right to do it. It is above your capability. You are upsetting the ordained order.

This is obviously not criticism of a wrong that should be made right. It is condescending and also threatening. Rwandans, however, have an answer for this sort of attitude. They say: it won't stop us doing our thing and going forward. Twikomereze imihigo (let's keep performing).