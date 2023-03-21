Africa: Assistant Secretary Sison's Travel to Madagascar, South Africa, Mauritius, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Laos

document

Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison will travel to Madagascar, South Africa, Mauritius, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Laos, March 22-April 7, for meetings with counterparts and UN officials to reinforce U.S. commitment to collaborative multilateral engagement in addressing collective global challenges.

Assistant Secretary Sison will travel to Antananarivo, Madagascar, March 22 before traveling to Johannesburg, South Africa, March 24 and Port Louis, Mauritius, March 27. The Assistant Secretary will then travel to Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, March 31, Hanoi, Vietnam, April 4, Bangkok, Thailand, April 5, and Vientiane, Laos, April 6-7.

While in Bangkok, the Assistant Secretary will meet with officials at the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, which serves as the UN's regional hub promoting regional cooperation and providing technical assistance and capacity-building services in support of national development objectives and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Throughout her travel, the Assistant Secretary will discuss areas of current and potential multilateral cooperation, including in the context of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and tackling transnational challenges, including climate change, food insecurity, and global health security. Assistant Secretary Sison will also advocate for the U.S. candidate for Director General of the International Organization for Migration, Amy Pope.

