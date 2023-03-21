Africa: South Africa Works for Well-Known Agenda By Supporting Armed Separatist Group - Morocco's Delegation

20 March 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Geneva — The Moroccan delegation deplored, on Monday at the United Nations Palace in Geneva, the attitude of the South African delegation, which is working for a well-known agenda in the region, by supporting the vain destabilizing aims of an armed separatist group.

In exercising its right of reply, the Moroccan delegation recalled that the Kingdom contributed to the struggle for independence of the South African people, as part of its efforts to decolonize the continent, among others, by hosting and supporting its historic leader, the late Nelson Mandela.

As part of the work of the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council (HRC), Morocco has invited the South African delegation to more restraint on issues which it does not master the ins and outs, and for which it blindly follows a predefined thesis, which serves its political interests.

Instead of continuing to venture into politicizing the human rights issue, the Kingdom recommended that the South African delegation take the interest desired by the mandate holders in order to provide adequate responses to put an end to the numerous human rights violations committed on its territory.

