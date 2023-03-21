Tunisia: Transport - First Section of E Line of Greater Tunis Rapid Railway Inaugurated

Tunis/Tunisia — The first section of E line of the Greater Tunis express rail network (RFR) was inaugurated by Transport Minister Rabii Majidi on Monday afternoon at Bougatfa station (Sidi Hassine Sijoumi).

The first train on this line left Bougatfa station at 4.40 pm, taking to Tunis, besides officials attending the inauguration, residents of the region, who came in large numbers to celebrate the opening of this line, which they had been waiting for.

"This first 9-km section from Tunis station (Barcelona station) to Bougatfa station includes 6 stations, namely "Saida Manoubia", "Annajah", "Etayaran", "Ezzouhour", "Hrairia" and "Bougatfa", the Minister of Transport told reporters.

He added: "In addition to the installation of the railway line and the engineering works associated with it, the works also involved the installation of a central command post at Tunis station, equipped with the latest technologies to ensure the safety of train traffic".

It also includes the construction of a new 280-metre tunnel at Saida Manoubia, the installation of a train maintenance workshop at Sidi Fathallah and a power station to supply the trains with electricity at Gobaa (La Manouba), he added.

The minister also said a total of 28 trains with a capacity of 2408 passengers have been purchased for the RFR lines. They will enable the Tunis-Bougatfa route to be covered in 12 minutes, with a frequency of one train every 7 minutes.

"The safety and security of passengers was an essential condition for the entry into operation of this line," the minister reassured, stressing that all components of the project have been certified by an international rail certification body (CERTIFER) which audited the compliance with the standards of all entities of the project and granted its safety certificate in February 2023.

He added that all necessary measures have been taken to secure the E line in coordination with the Ministry of Interior. Citizens are called upon to appropriate this project, which was set up with the aim of facilitating transport in densely populated neighbourhoods and to preserve its components, he said.

"Work is continuing on the implementation of the other sections of the RFR project"

The minister also specified that "the E line in its entirety extends over 13.4 km. Work on the second section linking Bougatfa station to Essijoumi (south-west of the city of Tunis) should be started after the finalisation of land expropriation procedures and the updating of studies relating to this second section.

The first part of the RFR project consists of the construction of two lines E and D at a total cost of 1,217 million dinars.

"Work on D line, which will link Tunis station to the Gobaa region (Manouba governorate), is at 82% of completion. The authorities are currently working with the local authorities to unblock Bardo Square," he said.

"Once the situation is resolved, priority will be given to completing work on the other lines of the RFR network (Line C: Tunis-Mhamdia (19.5 km) / Line C+F: Tunis PV - Bourgel - Ariana North (10.5 km)".

Speaking about the delays and unforeseen events that have repeatedly postponed the initial timetable for this project, the first works of which began in December 2010, the Minister mentioned, among other things, the social upheavals associated with the revolution, the land problems, the delay in the transfer of the various public networks (sanitation, electricity, telecommunications and drinking water), in addition to the COVID-19 crisis.

He said the realisation of the project is part of the government's priorities to unblock various public projects in difficulty.

The RFR is one of the largest infrastructure projects underway on the African continent. Managed by the Ministry of Transport, it is 40% financed by the Tunisian state and supported by several international donors in the form of loans or grants: the French Development Agency (AFD) as lead partner, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the German Bank for Development and Reconstruction (KfW) and the European Union.