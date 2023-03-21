Zimbabwe: Voter Registration Blitz - ZEC Running Out of Thermal Paper Roll to Print Out Receipts

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is running out of thermal paper rolls used to print voter registration confirmation receipts.

ZEC is currently running the final mobile voter registration blitz which will end on March 26.

In a statement, Monday ZEC Acting Chief Election Officer Joyce Chigidyi said: "The commission is encouraging aspiring registrants to feel comfortable registering at some centers that would have temporarily run out of thermal paper roll used to print voter registration confirmation receipts.

"The unavailability of a confirmation receipt does not affect one's registration as a voter.

"Those in need of the receipts will be advised in due course regarding when and where to collect them. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted".

The voter registration blitz was recently extended by five more days after the process has been hampered by power cuts as well as bad weather which affected solar power generation to charge Biometric Voter Registration kits.