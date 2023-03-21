Ethiopia: News - Tigray Asks Federal Govt to Enforce Withdrawal of Amhara Forces After Rally in Occupied Southern Tigray

Addis Abeba — Authorities in Tigray have asked the federal government of Ethiopia to work on and enforce the withdrawal of the Amhara armed forces from the Tigray Regional State territories, after a pro-Amhara ownership demonstration was held on Sunday 18 March in Alamata town, in Southern Tigray, which is under the occupation of Amhara forces.

In a statement released through its communication bureau the regional government asked for Amhara forces to withdraw as soon as possible, and called on the African Union (AU) and the international community to take meaningful action against atrocities committed in those areas on civilians.

"Yesterday 19 March 2023, an unacceptable demonstration was held in Alamata town by transporting a large number of people from various parts of Amhara Region, especially from Guba-Lafto, Woldiya and Raya Kobo districts," the statement underlined.

Acknowledging the federal government for affirmative steps in implementing the peace process, the statement said, "at a time when we are carrying out the establishment of the Interim Administration of Tigray, the Ethiopian government should pay special attention and stop the actors who have been disturbing the peace process".

The statement came days after the announcement by the TPLF's Central Committee nominating Getachew Reda, member of the party's Executive Committee, to lead the incoming interim administration of the regional state. The issue of areas under the occupation of Amhara forces has reportedly been dominating the discussions held to establish the interim administration.

The Ethiopian government "should fulfill its responsibility to protect the safety of citizens and stop the atrocities committed against the people of West, South and Northwest Tigray region by the Amhara Regional State administration", the statement said.

Despite reaching agreement that "disarmament of heavy weapons will be done concurrently with the withdrawal of foreign and non-ENDF forces from the region" under the article 2.1/D of the Executive Declaration on the Modalities for the Implementation of the Pretoria agreement, which was signed in Nairobi on 12 November, Amhara forces remain in control of western Tigray and several parts of southern Tigray where as Eritrean forces are still in control of parts of north and north eastern Tigray region.

In January this year, the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) said that members of the Amhara Special Forces who had been in and around Shire, some 140 km northwest of Tigray's capital Mekelle, withdrew from the area. withdrew from Shire in January. AS