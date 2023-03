Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has forecast five days of severe weather impact.

A statement issued on Monday by the weather body says heavy rains are anticipated over some areas of Dar es Salaam, Coast (specifically in Mafia Isles), Lindi and Mtwara regions.

The rains, according to TMA, are likely to affected some economic activities and localized floods.

The meteorological body advises residents in the mention areas to get prepared.