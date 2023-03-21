Namibia: Fallen Baobab Tree Was 'Symbol of Hope'

RESIDENTS of Impalila Island in the Zambezi region say the massive local baobab tree which recently fell over was a symbol of hope.

The tree, estimated to be centuries old, fell over two weeks ago as a result of an anthill underneath it getting bigger.

It was situated at Kangongolo village on Imapalila Island.

The giant baobab served as a source of food, medicine, a shrine, and a tourist attraction.

Resident Pipiro Sikanda says the community is saddened since the tree had sentimental value.

He says climbing to the top of the tree, one could clearly see the demarcated borders of Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Botswana, with a panoramic view of Impalila Island.

"If we wanted to talk to our ancestors, the elders would go there and talk to them. We would go there to pray for rain and good fortune. It is really a great loss to us as the Masubias," he says.

"Back in the day, cultural groups showcased our cultural heritage to tourists through cultural dances and songs. They explained how the shrine was initiated when talking to our ancestors at the tree," Sikanda says.

Another local, Calvin Mubita, says the children who are yet to be born will not be fortunate enough to experience "nature's work of art".

He says the community will continue to keep the legacy of the tree alive through stories and pictures.

"Before independence, the South African army used to climb the tree to be on the lookout for suspicious activities on the border lines.

"When a new baby was born, we would go take the roots of the tree and boil them to wash them in it.

"We do this because the tree is strong and has a long lifespan, so we believe the baby will have the same. It was the tallest tree on the island, and there will be no other tree like it," Mubita says.

Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda yesterday promised to get back to The Namibian to comment on the incident, but failed to do so by the time of going to print.