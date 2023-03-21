Zimbabwe: Ministry of Health Director Denies Funds Misappropriation Charges

Ministry of Health and Child Care Director of epidemiology Dr Portia Manangazira has denied charges of misappropriating funds and fuel, which were meant for national Covid-19 national awareness campaign, when she appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Manangazira, who is represented by lawyer Mr Garikayi Mhishi, also wants to be excepted to four counts of criminal abuse of office charges she is facing.

In her application for exception to the charges, Manangazira submitted that the State's allegations does not disclose the offences she allegedly committed.

She also submitted that the charges do not lay down the procedures she was supposed to follow when disbursing the Covid-19 funds.